ALTON – In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering special programs for the community.

Thursday, October 21 | Girls Night Out: Back by popular demand, Girls Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to get their annual screening mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from our team of clinicians and enjoy a night out. Complimentary refreshments, attendance prizes, and more. Registration is limited; call Heather today for an appointment: (618) 474-6152.

Monday, October 25 | Lunch & Learn with our Breast Radiologist, Dr. Rodrigo Ignacio Lopez-Costa, at 12 Noon – light lunch included. Dr. Lopez will present education for breast health and radiological insight into breast imaging. Location: OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center – Perpetual Help Center; to register: call (618) 474-6791.

Wear pink on Fridays in October to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Dates include: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.

Every Wednesday in October, receive 25% off Breast Cancer Awareness merchandise.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among US women and is the second leading cause of death among women after lung cancer. Approximately 1 in 8 women (13%) in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer has granted the cancer program at OSF Saint Anthony’s Moeller Cancer Center a three-year accreditation. The CoC accreditation is a mark of excellence and quality care. The program provides the framework for OSF Moeller Cancer Center to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.

For information on OSF Saint Anthony’s Mammography services or to make an appointment for a mammogram, please call (618) 474-6152.

