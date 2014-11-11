(Alton, IL) -- Tickets are available for OSF Saint Anthony’s 55th Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance, set for Saturday, November 22, in The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College. The black-tie optional event will be co-hosted by Mr. Ajay & Dr. Niru Pathak and Mr. Mark & Mrs. Mary Jo Kratschmer. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, this year’s event features entertainment by Galaxy.

Tickets for the Snow Ball are $100 per person with a complimentary cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a cash bar. Proceeds from the Snow Ball benefit OSF Saint Anthony’s commitment to furthering cancer services. As the area’s leader in oncology care, OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence offers IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support.

Ajay Pathak was appointed President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center on November 1, 2014. He has worked in the OSF Healthcare System for the last five years, most recently serving as the Chief Integration Officer. He earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Biology and Sociology with an emphasis in Health Care from Union College and a Certificate ‘Master’s in Public Health Management from Harvard School of Public Health, as well as a Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. His wife, Niru, received a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology from Washington University and attended Medical School at Southern Illinois University. A cardiologist with OSF Healthcare System, she completed her Internal Medicine Residency and Cardiology Fellowship at George Washington University. They have a young son, age 4.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark Kratschmer is Vice President of Wegman Electric Company. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Accounting, Mark has served on several boards and committees of Saint Anthony’s since 1993, as well as on the boards of Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation, Marquette Catholic High School Foundation, National Electrical Contractors Association and Liberty Bank. His wife, Mary Jo, also a CPA, is a graduate of Saint Louis University and serves on the board of the United Way of Greater St. Louis and is the chairperson for the local United Way’s Community Christmas. The Kratschmers have two adult sons.

As part of this year’s event, members of the Snow Ball Committee are offering select raffle items; Snow Ball committee members include: Monica Bristow, Rebecca Biethman, Rene Butler, Sue Fitzgerald, Barb Hinson, Lauren Hoefert, Jeana Hutchinson, Mary Jo Kratschmer, Patti Kratschmer, Robin Long, Erma Maloney, Lee McRaven, Margi Moore, Liz Nelson, Arlene Osborne, Cherie Schmidt, Diane Schuette, Betty Wuellner and Tina Zumwalt.

Reservations for the Snow Ball can be made by calling OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

More like this:

Related Video: