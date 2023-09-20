ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has partnered with Hea logics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services, to open the Wound Care Center of Excellence at the hospital to offer advanced wound care for people living with chronic, non-healing wounds. Hea logics is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®.It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and that number is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“Our new Wound Care Center of Excellence addresses a very specific and important initiative to advance the hospital’s clinical platform forward when speaking about access to medical care that’s been identified and needed in the Riverbend region,” says Jerry Rumph, president, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Wound care is a very effective and successful clinical strategy as it relates to treating conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease or vascular disorder. Each of those conditions have been identified in our current community health needs assessment (CHNA) as high priority health-related issues.”

The Wound Care Center of Excellence at OSF Saint Anthony’s offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the Center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

Additionally, the Wound Care Center of Excellence at OSF Saint Anthony’s will be equipped with Hea logics newest technologies: Clinical Optimizations and Decision Supports. These applications on Hea logics’ CondoSuites platform, enable the critical connection between people living with chronic wounds and their multi-disciplinary healthcare team for collaborative, evidence-based, patient-centered care.

“In partnership with leading wound care expert Hea logics, our patients will have access to the latest techniques for treating and healing wounds,” says Charlotte R. Liley (MSN, RN, CNL), manager of Nursing/Medical-Surgical Patient Care at OSF Saint Anthony’s and serves as clinical leader of the Wound Care Center of Excellence. “Problem wounds rarely result from a single cause. Our medical team treats the whole person, not just the wound. A treatment plan is tailored to a patient’s specific needs in close collaboration his/her primary care physician and/or referring physician.”

The providers that constitute the Wound Care Center of Excellence’s medical team include:

Alejandro F. Sanz, MD – a board-certified surgeon (General Surgery)

Leah M. Knabe, APRN – a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in pulmonology

Likely candidates for treatment at the Wound Care Center of Excellence at OSF Saint Anthony’s are those suffering from types of wounds that include (but not limited to):

Arterial ulcers

Burns

Diabetic ulcers

Neuropathic ulcers

Pressure ulcers

Radiation wounds

Surgical wounds

Traumatic wounds

Vasculitis

Venous ulcers

Other chronic, non-healing wounds

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to the Wound Care Center of Excellence at OSF Saint Anthony’s. No referral is needed, so call today (618) 474-7880.

More patient care information can be located at www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

