(Alton, IL) – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be hosting an American Cancer Society “Look Good Feel Better” class on Monday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Suite 303 at 815 East Fifth Street in Alton.

Look Good Feel Better, a partnership of the American Cancer Society, Personal Care Products Council Foundation and the Professional Beauty Association/National Cosmetology Association, is a free program that teaches beauty techniques to women in active treatment to help them combat the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment.

The two-hour class is taught by local, ACS certified stylist, Leveda Gavin. The workshop includes a 12-step skin care and make-up session.

“Beginning with cleanser and ending in lipstick, we cover it all,” Leveda said. “When we are finished with the skin care, we move on to the head coverings.

Each group program participant receives a free kit of cosmetics that is matched by skin color and includes products for skin care, cleansing, makeup, hair and if desired - a free wig.

“The patient will receive a make-up bag that includes everything they need to do the 12-step skin care and make-up process,” said Leveda. “In addition, it comes with a booklet explaining how to apply everything.”

Participants learn how to create eyebrows using a brow pencil; apply makeup and several other beauty tips. In addition, they are taught how to tie scarves or make a turban out of a T-shirt, and how to style and care for their wigs.

“Many people lose their hair during cancer treatment: some lose all of it, for others it thins and some don’t lose any hair at all,” Leveda said “Depending on the individual, we have fun trying on different styles and colors. Sometimes, we’re surprised how good a different color or style looks.”

The participants are welcome to attend the class multiple times but receive only one wig and cosmetic kit.

“I pray for all the ladies in my sessions,” Leveda said. “To help someone choose a wig that looks like their own hair style or even better is a WOW feeling. Most of the ladies wear their new wig when they leave because they do look and feel better about themselves.”

According to the ACS, the program has helped nearly 900,000 women in the U.S. who have participated in the program’s 15,800 group workshops offered in 2,400 locations annually throughout the United States.

“The American Cancer Society appreciates the partnership of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center as a host site for the Look Good Feel Better program,” said Claire Sharp, Mission Specialist with the American Cancer Society. “As we strive to finish the fight against cancer, women have the opportunity to enhance their self-confidence and well-being through the Look Good Feel Better program.”

For more information or to register, call 618-465-2264.

Cutline: From Left, Tracy Phillips, OSF Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Navigator, and Leveda Gavin, licensed cosmetologist, at a recent Look Good Feel Better session. Open to women experiencing the side-effects of cancer treatments, the free program is held bi-monthly through OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

