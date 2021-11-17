ALTON – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine specifically for kids ages 5-11. OSF HealthCare is proud to be a part of ensuring the safety of our children from COVID-19 by offering convenient vaccine clinics for this age group.

In the Riverbend area, a vaccination clinic will be offered every Tuesday from 3.-4 p.m. at OSF Medical Group, located at 6702 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Kids ages 5-11 will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The doses are administered 21 days apart, and a child’s second dose can be easily scheduled during the first dose appointment.

“The ability to vaccinate this age group has the potential to have a major positive impact – not only on the health and safety of children, but also in terms of the pandemic as a whole,” remarked Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, OSF Multispecialty Services.

“We are proud to offer the vaccine to kids age 5-11 at our OSF Medical Group primary care and pediatric clinics, and are also working to partner and collaborate with local health departments and regional superintendents for other community vaccination efforts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Parents can call the office, login to OSF MyChart or visit osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.

What: COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for Kids Ages 5-11

When:Tuesdays

3– 4 p.m.

Where: OSF Medical Group

6702 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

OSF encourages patients and families to get vaccinated wherever they can, and not delay if they can obtain the appropriate vaccine dose elsewhere.

More like this: