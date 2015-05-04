ALTON - For the fourth year, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been recognized for its dedication to patient safety by being awarded an “A” grade in the Spring 2015 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.

This A grade is one of the most meaningful honors a hospital can achieve, and one of the most valuable indicators for patients looking for a safe place to receive care. The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. The first and only hospital safety rating to be peer-reviewed in the Journal of Patient Safety, the Score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay.

“Our culture of safety here at OSF Saint Anthony’s looks at the overall system of care, along with the individuals who are focused on providing it,” says Ajay Pathak, President & CEO. “We have an incredible interdisciplinary team who provide a safe healthcare environment that our patients and their families can trust.”

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Mission Partners are committed to best practice and support each other towards clinical excellence.”

In addition to Leapfrog, OSF Saint Anthony’s has also been acknowledged by The Joint Commission, the nation’s leading authority on healthcare organizations, as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures in the nation for delivering outstanding patient care.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s A grade validates its achievement in preventing harm within the hospital, and we are proud to recognize the efforts of the care providers and staff,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, which administers the Hospital Safety Score. “Patient safety requires constant vigilance, and we encourage OSF Saint Anthony’s and all other “A” hospitals to continue demonstrating unrelenting commitment to patients by consistently providing a safe environment for care.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D, or F score, representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. More than 2,500 U.S. general hospitals were assigned scores in April 2015, with about 31-percent receiving an A grade. The Hospital Safety Score is fully transparent, offering a full analysis of the data and methodology used in determining grades on the website. Now, for the first time, patients can also review their hospital’s past safety performance alongside its current grade on the Hospital Safety Score site, allowing them to determine which local hospitals have the best track record in patient safety and which have demonstrated consistent improvement.

