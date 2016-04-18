



Healthgrades names Outstanding Patient Experience Award Recipients for 2016

ALTON - Healthgrades, a leading online resource that provides quality, patient satisfaction and patient safety information on hospitals and physicians, announced that OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is being recognized as one of its Outstanding Patient Experience Award Recipients for 2016.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is one of 22 hospitals in the state of Illinois receiving the honor, presented to hospitals across the country

Article continues after sponsor message

As the name suggests, the distinction recognizes hospitals that provide an overall outstanding patient experience, and is awarded based on actual patient surveys.

Ajay Pathak, President at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, states that “Our goal is to always see and care for the person within every patient.”

That personalized care truly makes a difference, says Sarah Braundmeier, Director of Patient Experience at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Our focus is to create a positive relationship-centered environment for our patients and their families -- every patient, every time” says Braundmeier. “We always value our patients’ feedback, so it is especially rewarding to be recognized by the people we serve.”

Two other OSF HealthCare facilities also received Outstanding Patient Experience Awards: OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Illinois and OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Illinois.

To evaluate patient experience performance, Healthgrades applies a scoring system to a 32-question survey of the hospital’s own patients. Hospitals in the top 15% with the highest overall patient experience scores are recognized as Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipients.

More like this:

Related Video: