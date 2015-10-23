OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center hosted a ribbon cutting and open house at the newly renovated Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, Suite 205, on Friday.

The physician offices are adjacent to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way in Alton.

The ceremony featured a blessing by Father Stephen Sotiroff, chaplain of OSF Saint Anthony’s followed by a ribbon cutting with the RiverBend Growth Assocition.

“We are extremely excited about the new space for Saint Anthony’s Physician Group,” says OWF Saint Anthony’s Health Center President Ajay Pathak. “With a focus on transforming health care, we designed a functional, efficient space for patients and their families to improve access to high-quality primary care services.

“In addition to expanding the patient rooms, laboratory and waiting room area, the innovative design will allow our care of teams of physicians, advanced practitioners and nurses to significantly enhance primary care delivery to the River Bend.”

The newly constructed suite focuses on the patient and will transform the way healthcare is provided. The additions include:

24 modernized patient exam rooms with computer workstations.

State-of-the-art Electronic Health Record System.

Laboratory

Private intake areas

Kiosks for self check-in if desired

Beautiful artwork by local artists highlighting area attractions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This transformation gives you the opportunity to provide patient-focused high-quality, team-based care,” says Pathak. “And the use of electronic health records will allow for a seamless flow of information between different health care providers.”



Beginning Nov. 9, the following physicians and providers will see patients in their new environment:

- Edward Blair Jr., M.D.

- Kevin Boyd, D.O.

- Colin Butterfield, M.D.

- Michael Klein, M.D.

- Priya Kumaraguru, M.D.

- Courtney McFarlin, PA-C

- Manju Ramchandani, M.D.

- Madhu Vallala, M.D.

The primary care physicians and providers of Saint Anthony’s Physician Group are under the leadership of Dr. Edward Blair, medical director, Davis Wells, regional administrator, and Lauren Bowman, practice manager.

“We would like to thank the local contractors that worked on the renovation efforts,” said Pathak. “These companies are crucial to the continued economic improvement of the entire area.”

Area partners that worked on the project include: Helmkamp Construction Co.; Kane Mechanical; Wegman Electric, Phone Masters; Picture This & More; Slayden Glass; Acoustical Ceiling Specialist; BSA Life Structures; Flooring Systems; Golterman & Sabo Acoustics; Hayden Wrecking; KJWW Engineering Consultants; PM Leach Painting; and Southern Illinois Interiors.

Valet parking will be available. For more information, about the Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, please call 618-465-2264.

More like this: