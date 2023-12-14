ALTON – The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center Laboratory, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The facility’s director, Huazhang Guo, MD, PhD, was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. OSF Saint Anthony's Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“The CAP's Laboratory Accreditation Program is unlike any other. It’s an engaging, dynamic, collaborative experience that fosters continuous improvement,” says Sarah Braundmeier MT(ASCP), MHA, Manager Laboratory Services, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Top-ranked hospitals prefer the CAP program – they help us manage changes in laboratory medicine and technology, as well as the regulatory landscape.”

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities reflect the most recent best practices.

“The CAP’s unique peer-inspection model benefits both the laboratories being inspected and the laboratories providing the inspection teams,” Braundmeier says. “The inspection teams are trained, practicing laboratory professionals who understand the workflows and challenges we face because they face them every day as well. In addition, only the CAP offers specialty inspectors for key, high-complexity disciplines”.

CAP Laboratory Accreditation helps laboratories:

Maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis

Meet required standards from CLIA, FDA and OSHA. CAP requirements commonly exceed the standards, bolstering patient care and safety.

Manage rapidly evolving changes in laboratory medicine and technology

Exchange ideas and best practices among pathology and laboratory medicine peers

Offer professional development and learning opportunities for laboratory staff

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

More information on the College of American Pathologists can be obtained by visiting www.cap.org.

