ALTON – Seconds count when someone is having a stroke, and that has driven the Stroke Care Team at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton to continue to go for the gold when it comes to achieving the best care for our patients.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The hospital has also qualified to be recognized as a recipient of the AHA/ASA Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award. Criteria include administering the right medication and therapy within a certain amount of time for a majority of stroke patients.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has achieved the two designations for three consecutive years. But new recognition for this year includes the GWTG – Stroke Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The AHA/ASA initiated the new designation to recognize hospitals meeting guidelines that ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized with cardiovascular disease or stroke.

“We are dedicated to helping our patients achieve the best possible outcomes, and implementing the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines Mission: Lifeline® program helps us by making it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis,” said Aaron Harper, RN, BSN, stroke coordinator at OSF Saint Anthony’s.

“We are proud to be among the elite health care institutions in the country receiving this designation,” said Jerry Rumph, president, Saint Anthony’s. “But our greatest reward is caring for our patients. That’s why we’re committed to turning treatment guidelines into lifelines. I’m so thankful for tangible evidence of our Mission Partners’ daily commitment to using those guidelines at OSF Saint Anthony’s. It is worth celebrating.”

