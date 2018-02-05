ALTON - Just in time for Valentine’s Day! OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary is sponsoring a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories sale – and all items are $5!

Stop by OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Cafeteria located at 1 Saint Anthony’s Way on Monday, February 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or on Tuesday, February 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information, please call (618) 465-4532.

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Introduces Wound Care Center Of Excellence To Riverbend Region

Aug 2, 2023 - OSF To Hold Lymphedema Education Meeting On August 3

Aug 16, 2023 - New Support Group Now Available For Grandparents Parenting Grandchildren

Aug 24, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Only Riverbend Region Hospital To Implement Next Generation Lab Analyzer Technology

Aug 10, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony's Announces Three Mission Partner Award Winners

Related Video:

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Physician’s Group Open House

 