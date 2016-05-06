ALTON - For the fifth year in a row, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been recognized for its dedication to patient safety with an “A” grade in the Spring 2016 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.

The Hospital Safety Score is administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national, nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. The Score is designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay.

OSF Saint Anthony’s was one of 798 hospitals to receive an A, ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center President, Ajay Pathak says, “Our continued recognition and A rating by The Leapfrog Group reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the highest quality of care – for every patient, every visit.”

Three other OSF HealthCare Acute Care Hospitals also earned A grades for Spring 2016: OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa Ill.

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D, or F score, representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. More than 2,500 U.S. general hospitals were assigned scores in April 2016, with about 31-percent receiving an A grade.

The Hospital Safety “A” grade is the second quality care honor awarded to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in as many months. In April, Saint Anthony’s received an Outstanding Patient Experience Award by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for physicians and hospitals nationally.

The Healthgrades Award recognizes hospitals that provide an overall outstanding patient experience, and is based on actual patient surveys. OSF Saint Anthony’s was one of 22 hospitals in the state of Illinois receiving the honor, presented to hospitals across the country.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, visit: www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

