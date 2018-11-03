ALTON - Progress is continuing at the new OSF Saint Anth ony’s Cancer Center.

The 15,500 square foot, one-story, the free-standing center will feature everything under one roof with an open healing environment and will be the first in the Riverbend area to address the growing need for outpatient oncology services.

Features include:

• Open, light, healing environment

• Everything under one roof

• On stage, off stage concept so that patients are within feet of everything they need

• Care centered around the patient, not the caregivers

• A place to pray (Chapel), a place to learn (Education Center), a place to chat with friends/families (Family Room), a place to take in the beauty of nature (Healing Garden)

• Infusion bays with customized options- private vs open for those who want to talk/socialize

• Refreshment station in the infusion center

• Activities areas in the infusion center

At a recent cancer survivor celebration hosted by OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Senator Bill Haine he’s looking forward to having such a state-of-the-art facility in place.

"To have such an enterprise being built, it's a statement of confidence in the area. So, I was very pleased and confident that it'll add to the quality of life for many people," he said. He added, "It will be a source of healing for generations. It will bring the best here so I was very pleased to hear about it and I was very pleased to have it come together.”

The projected completion of the center is set for the fall of 2019.

