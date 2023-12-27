ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently bestowed its Mission Partner of the Month Award for December to Jenn Terry, Administrative Supervisor (Nursing Administration).

Hospitals are 24/7/365 entities, and there’s no downtime. So whatever happens during the daylight hours certainly takes place overnight. Reading Jenn’s nomination is to deduce that 1) she is an ideal example and can attest to what happens at night and 2) she is the leader of the night at OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Jenn’s nomination reads in its entirety: “While department heads are nestled in their beds, Jenn works nights and often picks up extra for coverage and in the Emergency Department. She encounters many challenging scenarios and troubleshooting opportunities with grace. She is supportive of all Mission Partners and is an excellent resource. We’re fortunate to have her here at OSF Saint Anthony’s."

Winners of the Mission Partner of the Month Award are noted for their exceptional manner by exemplifying the hospital’s Values, providing outstanding service through his or her work, and exhibiting a positive and supportive attitude. Winners also receive a designated parking spot for their use during the month. Additionally, they will also be one of the 12 monthly winners to be considered for the newly instituted “Mission Partner of the Year Award.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s also recently honored two (2) Mission Partners within its nursing ranks for their service in administering care to patients as part of its quarterly recognition program.

Karen Hert, RN, Medical/Surgical Acute Care Unit, received the DAISY Award. Ms. Hert’s nomination was submitted by a patient and states, quite simply and to the point: “She is one of the best nurses I have ever had. Pleasant and very helpful. Thank you for hiring Karen.”

The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses (The DAISY Award) is a recognition program that honors the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day. More information on the DAISY Award can be found by visiting www.daisyfoundation.org.

Stacy Burns, Cardiac Sonographer, Cardiac Services, was the recipient of the most recent quarter’s Sunflower Award. Stacy was nominated by a fellow Mission Partner who submitted the following: “Stacy was able to assist me in getting an already completed echocardiogram faxed over from another facility. As this patient had an echocardiogram done a month before and the patient did not want to do another if he did not have to. Stacy went above and beyond in calling multiple offices to find out where it was completed. She had it faxed over and allowed the patient to not have an extra test completed when not needed.”

Sunflower Award honorees exemplify the remarkable patient experience received at OSF HealthCare. These Mission Partners consistently demonstrate excellence through their expertise and extraordinary compassionate care and service. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our Community of Caregivers.

More information about OSF’s Sunflower Award can be found at www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/sunflower-award/.

