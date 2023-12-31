ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has bestowed its inaugural Mission Partner of the Year Award to Kathy Rogers, who currently serves as Lead Communications Specialist in the Communications Department. Ms. Rogers was the Mission Partner of the Month honoree in October 2023.

All 2023 Mission Partner of the Month Award winners were eligible for the Mission Partner of the Year. The Mission Partner of the Month Award program was instituted in March 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kathy’s nomination for being selected as the Mission Partner of the Month for October 2023 was submitted by her immediate supervisor, Gary Ingle, Manager of Security Services, and details her “All In” attitude and dependability. “Kathy always does everything asked of her and never complains. She’s the first to volunteer to work and cover shifts when there are call-offs or whenever needed. Kathy is always very positive and very engaged in her work. She takes on challenges with a smile and isn’t afraid to ask for help. Kathy truly gives her best each day and we’re blessed to have het at OSF Saint Anthony’s.”

Winners of the Mission Partner of the Month Award are noted for their exceptional manner by exemplifying the hospital’s Values, providing outstanding service through his or her work, and exhibiting a positive and supportive attitude.

2023 Mission Partner of the Month winners also eligible for the 2023 Mission Partner of the Year award included:

March: Cindy Stamper, transporter, Surgical Services

April: Brian Russell, RN, Emergency Services

May: Erica Clark, mammography technologist, Mammography Services

June: Judy Jordan, executive assistant, Administration

July: Nancy Robeen, physical therapy assistant, Rehabilitation Services

August: Jess Babor, RN, Supervisor of Nursing/Patient Care – ICU

September: Rose Small, coordinator, Sleep Lab

November: Karen Hert, RN, Medical/Surgical Unit

December: Jenn Terry, RN, administrative supervisor, Nursing Administration

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, CMS 4-Star Rating, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Franci

More like this: