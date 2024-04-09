ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has addressed one of its primary strategic initiatives by welcoming two providers to re-establish its orthopedics specialty services program.

Dr. Kevin Koth is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and began his medical school preparation at Lewis-Clark State College, then received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Idaho.

Dr. Koth earned his designation as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O) from Midwestern University before serving an orthopedic surgical internship at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH, and an orthopedic surgery residency at St. Joesph Health Center (Warren, OH) which is a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Dr. Koth completed his orthopedic spine fellowship at Spine Surgery P.S.C. (Louisville, KY) where his focus was the diagnosis and treatment of complex spine problems, utilizing both surgical and non-surgical modalities for treatment.

Joining Dr. Koth in OSF Saint Anthony’s orthopedic specialty services program is Justin Northcutt, PA-C, ATC. Justin is a physician assistant who specializes in treating a variety of orthopedic injuries.

Northcutt has earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Southeast Missouri State University (2011), a Bachelor of Science in Physiology with a minor in Chemistry from Southern Illinois University (Carbondale; 2017), and a Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies from St. Louis University (2019).

Justin is a certified athletic trainer and an active member in multiple professional organizations.

“Together, Dr. Koth and Physician Assistant Northcutt will improve patients’ quality of life and install self-confidence with individualized treatment options,” says Jerry Rumph, president, OSF Saint Anthony Health Center. “Dr. Koth believes in clinical progress by using modern and minimally invasive surgical techniques to achieve improved functionality and mobility while also relieving pain.”

Dr. Koth and Physician Assistant Northcutt will provide a vast array of orthopedics care and treatment options for Riverbend region residents, including (but not limited to):

Sports Orthopedics Rotator cuff injuries Tendinitis Frozen shoulder Bursitis Fractures Torn ligaments Dislocation Sprains and strains Torn cartilage ACL injuries Knee and elbow hyperextension Ankle injuries

Hip Replacement – Direct Superior Approach/Minimally Invasive

Hip Arthroscopy

Total Knee Replacement with Single Radius Design Implant

Partial Knee Replacement

Joint Replacement and Preservation

Visco Supplementation

Juvenile Cartilage Transplants

Foot & Ankle Trauma

Fracture Care

OSF Saint Anthony’s orthopedics specialty services are located in Suite 305 within the OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building (#2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton) on the hospital campus.

Appointments with Dr. Koth and Physician Assistant Northcutt can be made by calling (618) 474-6595.

Additional information about OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.

