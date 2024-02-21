GODFREY - Due to increased patient volumes, OSF PromptCare (6702 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035) announces new expanded daily offices hours. The new expanded daily office hours are:

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

OSF PromptCare’s new expanded daily office hours are effective immediately.

“Utilization of walk-in clinics will only continue to rise, and not just here in the Riverbend region, but across the country,” says Sharon K. Tippett, Director, Physician Practices, OSF Healthcare – Medical Group in Alton.

OSF PromptCare is a walk-in clinic designed to assess and treat sudden minor illnesses and injuries for patients when their primary care provider is busy or unavailable. In December 2023, OSF PromptCare was voted “Best Urgent Care” for the second consecutive year in the “Best of the Best” awards program sponsored by The Telegraph and Hearst Community Media Group.

According to the 2023 US Physician Office Market Report, as published by BusinessWire (a Berkshire Hathaway Company), physician office visit volumes are expected to increase through 2029. Also, according to the report, the overall percentage of patient visits declined in 2020 due to the pandemic and has since risen roughly 10%, with the projection to continue to increase in 2023.

“In the second half of 2023, we welcomed Keli Stewart, APRN, and James Hopper, PA, to address the increased patient volumes that we are seeing at OSF PromptCare,” Tippett states. “Adding Keli and James to our provider roster ensures that OSF PromptCare has the resources to manage the growth of on-demand health care services.

Along with Stewart and Hopper, OSF PromptCare’s provider roster also includes Valerie Behrends, APRN.

Patients and visitors to OSF PromptCare - and OSF Medical Group – Primary Care in Godfrey - can get connected to care through the OSF OnCall Connect Bar which helps individuals more effectively manage their health care anytime, anywhere. “Our digital health navigators have tools at their fingertips to help anyone enroll in and navigate the programs they need in real time,” Tippett explains.

Among the services offered through the OSF OnCall Connect Bar include:

OSF MyChart – a comprehensive tool that can help manage an individual’s health, such as:

– a comprehensive tool that can help manage an individual’s health, such as: Activate an individual’s account and reset their password



Save time by utilizing eCheck-in



Request or grant proxy access on a loved one’s account



Find the right primary care provider or specialist



Schedule and manage appointments



View test results



Ask your care team a medical question, view medications or request refills

SilverCloud - A service where patients can sign up for a free app available by phone, tablet or computer to support an individual’s mental health and wellness

- A service where patients can sign up for a free app available by phone, tablet or computer to support an individual’s mental health and wellness OSF OnCall Connect – assisting patients with enrollment in and navigating programs including:

– assisting patients with enrollment in and navigating programs including: Chronic condition monitoring



Health and wellness



Pregnancy and postpartum

“Our OSF OnCall Connect team may not be available at all times, but patients and proxies can access OSF MyChart assistance by calling (855) 673-4325 or they can utilize drop boxes at any of our locations in Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto,” Tippett states.

Learn more about OSF PromptCare, OSF Medical Group in the Riverbend region – and OSF HealthCare – by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

