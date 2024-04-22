OSF OnCall Connect On the Go Van to Provide Services at Got Faith Ministries on April 25 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - OSF HealthCare, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, and leaders from OSF OnCall, its digital health division, have unveiled a unique option for individuals to get connected to care resources in their neighborhood. OSF OnCall Connect On the Go will be offering an easy connection to services through its van operating soon in the Riverbend area. The mobile unit will be staffed with digital health navigators who will provide advocacy, education, and support for individuals 18 and older, using technology and digital tools that can empower patients to be more involved in their own health and wellness. Article continues after sponsor message The OSF OnCall team will offer a variety of health resources for the community: Provide free health screenings, including checking blood pressure, pulse, blood glucose and total cholesterol

Help people schedule appointments with primary care providers or teach them how to schedule their mammograms and other important testing online.

Support for downloading and using health apps such as OSF MyChart; showing how to connect to OSF OnCall Urgent Care for a virtual visit available 24/7

Connection to resources in the Riverbend region for unmet needs that contribute to overall health such as food, housing or transportation The OSF OnCall Connect On the Go will be offering an easy connection to services through its van this Thursday, April 25, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Got Faith Ministries (508 West Pine Street) in Jerseyville. No appointment needed.