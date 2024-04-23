ALTON - OSF HealthCare, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, and leaders from OSF OnCall, its digital health division, have unveiled a unique option for individuals to get connected to care resources in their neighborhood. OSF OnCall Connect On the Go will be offering an easy connection to services through its van operating soon in the Riverbend area. The mobile unit will be staffed with digital health navigators who will provide advocacy, education, and support for individuals 18 and older, using technology and digital tools that can empower patients to be more involved in their own health and wellness.

Our OSF OnCall team will offer a variety of health resources for the community:

Provide free health screenings, including checking blood pressure, pulse, blood glucose and total cholesterol

Help people schedule appointments with primary care providers or teach them how to schedule their mammograms and other important testing online.

Support for downloading and using health apps such as OSF MyChart; showing how to connect to OSF OnCall Urgent Care for a virtual visit available 24/7

Connection to resources in the Riverbend region for unmet needs that contribute to overall health such as food, housing or transportation

Brandi Clark, Vice President of Digital Care, addressed told those gathered at a blessing and dedication for the OSF OnCall Connect On the Go van at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

“OSF OnCall is committed to meeting people where they are, physically and in their health journey. We understand that not everyone is comfortable with navigating technology, especially when it comes to their health. Our OSF OnCall Connect On the Go team will help individuals download and navigate apps that can help them manage their health, including OSF MyChart. The team will also help people enroll in certain services and activate their accounts on their own phone or personal device.”- Brandi Clark, vice president, OSF OnCall

Clark emphasized that it’s important to build easy connections to the network of support services for the most vulnerable OSF patients every day.

“We’re so thankful to have begun establishing partnerships with Senior Services Plus, Glen-Ed Pantry, Got Faith Ministries, The Salvation Army, Making A Difference, and the Village of Godfrey, all of which will be hosting OSF OnCall Connect On the Go,” Clark stated. “This is only the beginning, as we plan to expand these relationships with those in our community who share our goal of improving access to care.”

Clark stressed, “Our team of digital health navigators understand that there are often social and non-clinical barriers to health care. From housing to transportation, our team can provide direct referrals to community-based organizations that can help.”

OSF OnCall Connect On the Go is provided through the Medicaid Innovation Collaborative (MIC), a state-funded, five-year initiative is designed to transform health care delivery to improve outcomes, decrease disparities and reduce costs using sustainable programs. MIC provides digital care services and personalized support for Illinois Medicaid patients through programs developed by OSF OnCall including chronic condition support with remote patient monitoring, digital health and wellness education and coaching plus 24/7 pregnancy and postpartum care and digital support.

The On the Go van in Alton is the second mobile unit that OSF OnCall has deployed – the first was introduced in Rockford (IL) in July 2023.

