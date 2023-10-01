OSF HealthCare VP Chris Manson Recognized By President of Ukraine
Chris Manson, OSF HealthCare Vice President of Government Relations and founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine, was recognized by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, during remarks made at the National Archives on September 21, 2023. President Zelenskyy was in Washington D.C. for meetings with President Joe Biden and leaders of Congress. He presented Manson and nearly two dozen others from across the country with medals or other commendations on behalf of the People of Ukraine for their humanitarian work helping those in need following the invasion by Russia in February 2022.“It was a great honor to meet the President of Ukraine. I am very humbled to receive such an honor and know that I would not be receiving this medal had I not had the support of so many people and organizations which made our effort possible,” said Manson.
