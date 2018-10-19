ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center and its leaders are being recognized for offering exceptional, patient-centered healthcare services and for significantly contributing to the quality of life within the Riverbend region.

The Riverbend Growth Association has selected OSF Saint Anthony’s for its “Captain of the RiverBend” Award. It recognizes individuals or organizations who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to government & public enhancement, community service and /or economic enhancement of the region. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will receive the award at the The Riverbend Growth Association State of the RiverBend Luncheon October 25.

OSF HealthCare has expanded its commitment to improving access and providing quality health care to patients in a setting close to home. In the Riverbend, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center continues to add convenient sites and uses care teams that provide a coordinated, holistic approach to the health care experience. The organization is living up to its mission to provide the greatest care and love by:

Building a new comprehensive cancer center with new technology, services and physicians all in one location on the Saint Anthony’s campus.

Developing a larger, patient-focused network of primary care services that adopt a team-based care model and improved access to care. A new OSF Medical Group Primary Care-Prompt Care medical building in Godfrey is an example of a recent development that is providing additional access in an underserved area.

Recruiting additional primary care physicians and providers to join OSF Saint Anthony’s team of talented, expertly trained and experienced doctors already in the Riverbend area.

Renovating the Saint Anthony’s Health Center facility, including enhancements and new technology for the Emergency Department, to accommodate a growing number of patients, as well as enhancements to the Intensive Care Unit and other specialty services.

Continuing to elevate the patient experience with improved flow, processes, communication and scheduling.

“While it is a blessing to be recognized in this way, it is most important the patients we serve believe they are getting quality, compassionate care close to where they live,” said Sister M. Anselma Belongea, F.S.G.M., chief operating officer at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

“We have made significant progress and we owe much of those advancements to the support of Riverbend residents and leaders throughout the area, including those at the RiverBend Growth Association. They have made us their first choice to meet their healthcare needs and offered tremendous support for our efforts to grow opportunities,” commented OSF Saint Anthony’s President Ajay Pathak.

He added, “Our efforts at transforming healthcare to provide services patients need and want have been advanced by the region’s trust in our vision and its belief in our ability to meet the challenge.”

