ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center and the OSF Moeller Cancer Center are pleased to welcome Benita Lanham to their staff.

Benita Lanham is a Nurse Practitioner specializing in Oncology, with extensive knowledge in palliative care, adult medicine, medical oncology, leukemia and stem cell transplantation and cancer genetics counseling.

Article continues after sponsor message

Benita received her Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University School of Nursing and Post Master’s Certificate for Adult Nurse Practitioner from Jewish Hospital of Nursing & Allied Health at Washington University Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.

“Benita believes in the importance of building a strong relationship with her patients and their families, says Angela Halliday, Manager of Oncology Services at OSF Moeller Cancer Center.

“Benita exemplifies the Mission of OSF HealthCare to ‘Serve with the Greatest Care and Love,’ and we are delighted to welcome her to the OSF family.”Benita Lanham’s office is located at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center at 2200 Central Avenue, Alton, IL. Appointments can be made by calling 618-433-7600.

More like this:

Related Video: