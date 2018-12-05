ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to welcome Talisha Nyman, APN, to its staff.

Specializing in Neurology and Pain Medicine, Talisha received her medical degree from Maryville University (St. Louis, MO), and is Board Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“We are pleased to welcome Talisha Nyman to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” says Cheryl Hale, Director of OSF Medical Group in Alton. “With a combined training in Neurology and Pain Medicine and a strong desire to serve her patients, Talisha is a welcome addition to the OSF Medical Group team.”

Originally from the Midwest, Talisha says she enjoys the comfort, compassion and familiarity that comes from living in a small town. “I strive to provide patient-centered care. I want patients to be informed and feel confident in any medical decisions that are made during their appointment as well as throughout their treatment.”

Talisha Nyman is now seeing patients at the OSF HealthCare Medical Group offices located at #1 Saint Anthony's Way, Third Floor, Alton, Illinois. Appointments can be made for Neurology by calling (618) 463-0248. To schedule an appointment for Pain Management, call (618) 474-4866.

