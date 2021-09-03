PEORIA – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is requesting help from the local community to determine and prioritize health needs. A survey is now available, and residents can participate at welisten.at/Alton. Here is the link for the version available in Spanish.

The survey will remain available until October 1, 2021.

“Access to health care and other barriers to maintaining health and wellness varies from county to county across our state,” said Jerry Rumph, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s. “Through this survey, we hope to gather information from residents of Madison County to identify the health issues impacting our community. This information will help us focus our efforts on the challenges and opportunities unique to our geographic area so we can improve health outcomes, encourage wellness, and improve access to health services.”

OSF HealthCare hospitals conduct community health needs assessments every three years and put together plans to meet the community needs that the assessments identify. After data is collected and each community's health needs are prioritized, leadership and caregiver teams at OSF HealthCare work together to further support current community-based health programs and services. Additionally, needs assessment responses have prompted OSF to offer new programs to help meet the unique needs of each community.

“For example, our last survey identified that (1) healthy behaviors and obesity, (2) behavioral health, and (3) substance abuse which continues to be the greatest need in Madison County,” said Rumph. He added, “We took feedback from the survey and, through a collaborative approach, provided wellness education and free screenings, some of which included: classes on the dangers of e-cigarettes/vaping at Alton Middle School, a Healthy Kids program that addressed managing emotions presented at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club, and depression screenings and informational sessions during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.”

Rumph acknowledged, “The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down some of these activities in 2020, but we look forward to resuming our previous level of activity soon.”

The OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center urges community organizations to distribute the survey links and for residents to participate so we can improve services. The survey period launched this week and continues through October 1, 2021. For background about the assessment and a report on our 2019 survey results, visit osfhealthcare.org/about/community-health or contact Lori Vadnal at (618) 463-5665.

Links and QR codes for the survey in English and Spanish:

English version

2021 CHNA Survey Madison County

Spanish version

2021 CHNA Encuesta Condado de Madison

