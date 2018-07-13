ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is requesting assistance from the Riverbend community to determine and prioritize health needs. A survey is now available and residents can participate by taking the survey online at osfsaintanthonys.org, or by requesting a paper copy at the Information Desk of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center or OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital.

“Every community has different health care needs,” said Ajay Pathak, President of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Through this survey, we hope to get input from a broad set of community members to help us focus our efforts on the challenges and opportunities unique to Alton and the Riverbend.”

OSF HealthCare hospitals conduct community health needs assessments every three years and develop plans to meet the community needs that the assessments identify. After data is collected and each community's health needs are prioritized by greatest need, administrative and caregiver teams at OSF HealthCare work together to further support current community-based health programs and services, as well as starting new programs to help meet the needs for each community.

“Our last survey identified Behavioral Health as one of the greatest opportunities for improvement in our community,” said Pathak. “We took feedback from the survey and through a collaborative approach were able to implement an innovative behavioral health navigator approach, which helps those with behavioral health conditions quickly find the care they need.”

The survey affecting OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be available until August 31, 2018. To take the survey or for more information about community health, visit our website at osfsaintanthonys.org, or contact Tina Zumwalt at (618) 463-5394.

