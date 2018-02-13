ALTON – Free child development screenings will be offered by OSF Rehabilitation at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A (1st Floor), Alton. The screenings will be held by appointment on Wednesdays, beginning February 14th, 9 a.m. to noon. Additional screening dates are March 14th, 2 to 5 p.m., and April 11th, 9 a.m. to Noon. Appointments are required.

Your child will be screened for developmental milestones by licensed occupational and speech therapists.

Pre-register your child’s appointment at www.osfsaintanthonys.org/development. For more information about this or other pediatric services offered by OSF Rehabilitation, call (618) 463-5171.

