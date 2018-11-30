ALTON – If you or a loved one would like to successfully quit smoking, plan to attend a free Lunch and Learn program on the ‘Effects of Smoking’, presented by Karen Boyd, RN. Karen, primary charge nurse in radiation oncology for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center, is also a trained Freshstart® program facilitator.

The presentation is open to the community and will be offered on Wednesday, December 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Auditorium B, 815 E. 5th St., Alton. A free box lunch and beverage will be provided.

Article continues after sponsor message

Freshstart®, a group-based tobacco cessation support program offered by the American Cancer Society, is set to begin a 4-week session at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

To register your attendance for the Lunch and Learn, visit osfsaintanthonys.org.

More like this:

Related Video: