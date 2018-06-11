ALTON – As part of its ongoing investment in the Riverbend community, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will break ground on a new cancer center. The groundbreaking for this new facility will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at OSF Saint Anthony’s.

The groundbreaking will take place at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center CEO Ajay Pathak said the new cancer center is significant not only for Saint Anthony’s but is the formative and first standalone cancer center in the Riverbend area and will be tailored to the needs of the community.

“We are allowing patients and family to receive treatments in a very clinically coordinated manner,” Pathak said. “It will be built and designed around the patient, and they will be able to not have to travel any great distances. We believe healing and quality health care at home is best for our community and patients.

“If you think about radiation treatment over five days of cancer treatment for six to eight weeks on top of the medical oncology one to two days a week, it is quite burdensome for some to travel,” Pathak said. “With the best oncology team in the region, we think our families would not want to travel those distances when they could receive the treatment and state-of-the-art services in the Riverbend.

Saint Anthony’s has been conducting a community survey of those who have had cancer previously to see their preferences, Pathak said the assessment helps to understand the barriers the community faces through diagnosis and then take that information from the community and refine it into the best needs of the community. Pathak said Madison County has one of the highest cancer rates in the state, other than Chicago, and he said there is a definite need for this type of cancer center in Alton.

OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center has been rooted in the greater Alton community for 90 years. Established by The Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George and sponsored by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s is a 140-bed acute care facility, with a nearby off-site outpatient facility at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital. Saint Clare’s Villa, a supportive living facility for seniors ages 65+, is also located on the Saint Clare’s campus.

The Health Center, recognized by The Joint Commission as a Top Provider for Key Quality Measures, is home to advanced cancer, stroke and heart technology, rehabilitative services, advanced surgical services, and an emergency room where health care professionals are committed to treating patients immediately, with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the Gift of Life.

