ALTON – OSF HealthCare has broken ground on a new Comprehensive Cancer Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Health Center. The new cancer center is the first standalone cancer center built in the Riverbend area and will address the growing demand for outpatient oncology services. The cost of the project is $14 million and completion is expected toward the end of 2019.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center has long been committed to being a leader in cancer care for our community.” Ajay Pathak, president and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center said. “Since that time we have seen an unprecedented growth in the volume of patients we treat. To meet this continued demand, we have designed a plan centered completely on the patient experience.”

The new facility will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment for our patients who do not want to travel a great distance for treatment. By being connected to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, patients will have the peace of mind that they are within close proximity to the Emergency Department, inpatient oncology unit and diagnostic services such as MRI and CT.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to design a spacious facility that increases our capacity and our patients’ comfort,” James Piephoff, radiation oncologist and medical director for the cancer center said. “This will enhance our already excellent oncology services. We were the first in the Alton region to offer radiation therapy and stereotactic radiation therapy, and we are the only oncology team in the area to achieve accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Our entire clinical team – nurses, technologists, physicists, physicians, pharmacists, dietitians, social services – and all the support services necessary for them to do their jobs will continue to strive to provide the best environment and use the most advanced equipment to offer the highest quality patient experience and outcomes.”

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center has been rooted in the greater Alton community for 90 years. Established by The Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George and sponsored by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s is a 140-bed acute care facility. The Health Center, recognized by The Joint Commission as a Top Provider for Key Quality Measures, is home to advanced cancer, stroke and heart technology, rehabilitative services, advanced surgical services, and an emergency room where health care professionals are committed to treating patients immediately, with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the Gift of Life.

For more information, visit www.osfsaintanthony’s.org.

