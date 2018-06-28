ALTON – As a partner in the international DAISY Award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Sheryl Sharp.

Sheryl, a registered nurse who works in Labor and Delivery, was nominated by patients and visitors to OSF Saint Anthony’s. She was one of 30 nominations received for the second quarter. “We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs provide every day and the Daisy Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Colleen Becker, Vice President Chief Nursing Officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Sheryl has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2007. In one of the comments received about Sheryl, she was recognized for demonstrating safe and compassionate care, and making a special connection with the patient by helping her see the positive side of life, saying “Thank you so much for having the most awesome nurse I’ve ever met”.

The DAISY Award program can be found in over 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November, 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). During Pat’s 8 week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to Pat but to everyone in his family. So one of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Pat’s memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every say, just as they had experienced. For additional information about the DAISY Foundation visit www.daisyfoundation.org.

