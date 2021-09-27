ALTON – Beautiful sunshine streamed down on a celebration of cancer patients and survivors during a drive-by parade Friday, September 24 at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Mission Partners (Employees) and other supporters celebrated their heroes: those who are facing or endured the fight against the second leading cause of death in the U.S.

The team at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center honors cancer survivors in a memorable way every year. Since the start of the pandemic, a drive-up celebration has been the safest way to recognize the struggle and the hope that survivorship represents.

During Friday’s event, survivors’ vehicles lined the path from the back of the parking lot to the entrance of the Moeller Cancer Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s Mission Partners announced the survivors’ names and their years of survivorship as they arrived at the entrance. As they approached, staff of the cancer center and Saint Anthony’s Health Center joined other supporters and friends in cheering, waving signs, while smiling and shedding a few tears.

This year, Mike Moeller of Moeller Investment Group and principal donor of OSF Moeller Cancer Center, join the celebration of survivorship.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I know the personal devastation of losing family members and closest friends to cancer, so there is no greater joy than to celebrate with all of our beloved survivors,” said Moeller. “In addition, there is no greater privilege than to stand with our amazing group of caregivers who truly love each of their patients and deliver daily hope with the most innovative treatments and state-of-the-art care. I have been to many of the highest-rated cancer centers across the U.S. and I can tell you with confidence that this is a special place!”

For more than a decade, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has taken time to celebrate and recognize cancer survivors, to inspire those recently diagnosed, and to celebrate their survivorship. Thanks to advances in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment, more people than ever are surviving cancer. This is evident every year at this time as we are joined by more survivors than the previous year.

“It gives me immense joy and satisfaction to see our cancer patients lead happy and meaningful lives after their cancer treatments,” said Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, Medical Oncologist and Hematologist. “Our ultimate goal is long-term survival and with our continuing commitment to using leading technology and the best, evidence-based approaches to treatment, we are helping more and more patients do just that, while also making sure they have good quality of life throughout their cancer journey, from diagnosis through survivorship.”

More like this:

Related Video: