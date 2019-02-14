PEORIA – As part of its commitment to social justice and to positively impact the experience and livelihood of its current and future workforce, OSF HealthCare is raising the minimum wage for its workers to $12 an hour, effective February 24, 2019.

Approximately 1,142 Mission Partners will benefit from the increase, in excess of 5% of the 21,000 person workforce. Currently, the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. The minimum wage in the state of Illinois is $8.25 an hour, and in Michigan the minimum wage is $9.25 an hour.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We raised our minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2015 and are raising it again because it’s the right thing to do,” said Sister Judith Ann Duvall, O.S.F., Major Superior and OSF HealthCare Board Chairperson in announcing the increase. “Our Sisters deeply value our Mission Partners and the wonderful service they bring to our Sacred Ministry."

“At OSF HealthCare, we believe our Mission Partners are called here, and we want to ensure that they are well cared for. Additionally, by increasing the minimum wage, we will be able to attract and retain new Mission Partners in support of our Mission to serve with the greatest care and love,” added Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare.

The majority of those who will benefit from the wage increase serve in food service, housekeeping, gift shops, or are members of the guest services team. The increase is anticipated to have an approximate $1.5 million impact to the Ministry.

More like this: