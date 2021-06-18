

As both an employer and a Ministry of Catholic health care, OSF HealthCare is called to be socially just and recognize the personal worth and dignity of every person served – including its own Mission Partners (employees).

Effective in September, OSF HealthCare will implement a new compensation structure for some hourly positions. The OSF minimum wage will increase from $12 to $15 per hour ($16.95/hour in the Chicago Metro region). This is the third time in six years OSF HealthCare has raised its minimum wage.

“7,500 Mission Partners will see either a salary increase or the raising of minimum wages for new Mission Partners. It is a large financial commitment but we think it's important, the Sisters believe it's important as part of social justice, as part of treating people fairly and compensating them for what they do." - Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare

In addition, the new pay step structure will recognize and reward OSF Mission Partners for their longevity with OSF HealthCare, and will change the way pay rates are determined for these jobs. This will enable OSF to attract and retain Mission Partners, while addressing staffing needs in positions critical to the health care Ministry.

Approximately 7,500 Mission Partners will benefit from the increase, nearly one-third of the 23,000+ person workforce. The minimum wage increase and Pay Step Structure does not apply to Mission Partners under a collective bargaining agreement in Michigan.

The positive economic impact on the communities served by OSF HealthCare will amount to an additional $20 million per year.

“As I look back on the past 15 months, I feel proud of the way OSF Mission Partners have continued to emulate the Spirit of Christ in facing so many challenges. There is no doubt that many facets of our world and of the health care industry will be forever changed due to COVID-19. As we navigate our way forward, we must act boldly to advance our Mission while at the same time live up to the social justice teaching of our Catholic heritage,” said Bob Sehring, OSF HealthCare CEO.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, based in Peoria, Illinois, consisting of 14 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan. A 15th hospital will be welcomed when Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton joins OSF HealthCare as OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center on July 1.

In the coming weeks, OSF Mission Partners affected by this change will hear from their leaders about how the pay increase benefits them.

