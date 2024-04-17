ALTON - OSF HealthCare dedicated their new OSF OnCall On the Go Connect van with a blessing ceremony on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The new van will travel to community organizations and events to provide free onsite health screenings. Staffed with digital health navigators, these clinicians will also help people download and navigate apps and other online materials that can be used to monitor or improve health.

“With OSF OnCall, our vision is to provide patients the care they need when and where they need it,” explained Brandi Clark, Vice President of Digital Care for OSF OnCall. “Each of the services provided by OSF OnCall Connect on the Go is an opportunity for individuals to get the resources they need to improve their health for the long term, not just for a single visit.”

In addition to the free screenings, the van’s digital health navigators will help patients sign up for programs, connect with primary care physicians, and more. They will also be able to print out and distribute educational materials onsite.

“One of the things that we’ve been working on for a couple of years now is this concept of care close to home,” said Jerry Rumph, President of OSF HealthCare St. Anthony’s Health Center. “This van is going to help us bring care closer to home. We’ll be able to get into the community.”

Rumph noted that OSF St. Anthony’s is often represented at community events. Now, the van will travel with them so that they can provide screenings and services at these events.

Holly Woulfe, Supervisor of Digital Health Navigators, said the van will also travel to local organizations like the Salvation Army to see patients who are utilizing these community-based resources.

“There’s a lot of rural communities that just have limited access, and transportation to get there can be an issue at times,” Woulfe explained. “Being centrally located at organizations in the community really gives a good opportunity to get their needs met.”

Randy Schorfheide and Brandi Clark spoke about the van during the dedication ceremony. Reverend Stephen T. Sotiroff blessed the van and the people who will utilize its services.

OSF OnCall partnered with Senior Services Plus, Glen-Ed Pantry, Got Faith Ministries, Salvation Army, Making a Difference and the Village of Godfrey. Their work is possible through the Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, which encourages tech-based innovation in healthcare.

This is the second OnCall van in Illinois. The first van was introduced in Rockford, and the third van will soon start services in Central Illinois. Clark noted that they hope the van can serve people around the Metro East and Riverbend communities.

“We have the opportunity to change people’s lives, making them healthier and giving them hope,” Clark added. “And that’s exactly what we plan to do with OSF OnCall Connect on the Go.”

To find out more about the OSF OnCall van, including how to get the van at your event or organization, email Holly.J.Woulfe@OSFHealthCare.org.

