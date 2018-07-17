GODFREY - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is teaming up with The United Methodist Village to host a Senior Health Fair Wednesday, July 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The free event will be held at United Methodist Village (5201 Asbury Ave., Godfrey), and will feature a variety of vendors to highlight programs in the Riverbend area, and will provide information about benefits centered around seniors. As these vendors focus on head to toe wellness, a number of OSF HealthCare specialists will be providing free screenings and tutorials.

The Senior Health Fair is designed to help and encourage seniors to live the healthiest lives possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s important to engage the public in conversations about common health issues that affect our senior population,” said Courtney McFarlin, a Physician Assistant at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Health care can sometimes seem overwhelming, and having information, screenings and sounding boards under one roof, at one event, can bridge the gap between the public and providers.”

OSF HealthCare will provide information and/or screenings for:

Balance

Sleep

Joint pain

Brain health

Blood pressure

Stroke prevention

Heart disease

Smoking cessation

3D mammography/breast cancer screenings

Skin cancer

OSF OnCall

OSF PromptCare

Home Health Care

Hospice services

Diabetes

Lunch will be available. Any proceeds from the Senior Health Fair will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More like this:

Related Video: