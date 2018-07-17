OSF HealthCare and United Methodist Village hosting Senior Health Fair
GODFREY - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is teaming up with The United Methodist Village to host a Senior Health Fair Wednesday, July 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The free event will be held at United Methodist Village (5201 Asbury Ave., Godfrey), and will feature a variety of vendors to highlight programs in the Riverbend area, and will provide information about benefits centered around seniors. As these vendors focus on head to toe wellness, a number of OSF HealthCare specialists will be providing free screenings and tutorials.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Senior Health Fair is designed to help and encourage seniors to live the healthiest lives possible.
“It’s important to engage the public in conversations about common health issues that affect our senior population,” said Courtney McFarlin, a Physician Assistant at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Health care can sometimes seem overwhelming, and having information, screenings and sounding boards under one roof, at one event, can bridge the gap between the public and providers.”
OSF HealthCare will provide information and/or screenings for:
- Balance
- Sleep
- Joint pain
- Brain health
- Blood pressure
- Stroke prevention
- Heart disease
- Smoking cessation
- 3D mammography/breast cancer screenings
- Skin cancer
- OSF OnCall
- OSF PromptCare
- Home Health Care
- Hospice services
- Diabetes
Lunch will be available. Any proceeds from the Senior Health Fair will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
More like this:
Related Video: