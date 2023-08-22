

The Peoria-based healthcare Ministry named one of the top healthcare providers to work for by Forbes

OSF HealthCare has again been recognized on the Forbes list of Best Employers by State for 2023. It’s the fifth year in a row OSF has been included in this prestigious recognition presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The 100 top companies in Illinois were ranked with OSF HealthCare coming in at 58, including ranking eighth for healthcare and social organizations. The Peoria, Illinois-based integrated health system is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. OSF employs more than 23,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.

"We can only deliver on our Mission to serve persons with the greatest care and love if we attract and retain the best, most committed Mission Partners to meet the needs of our patients. To accomplish this, we must be able to achieve one of our goals which is to be the Employer of Choice for current and future Mission Partners," said Bob Sehring, CEO, OSF HealthCare. "Receiving this recognition for the fifth year in a row reinforces the great work being done across our Ministry in engaging, attracting, recruiting, and retaining those committed to our Mission."

America's Best Employers by State 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. The recommended employers have been grouped into one of 25 industry sectors. Employers with operations in more than one state were ranked in multiple states.

The evaluation was made on a state-by-state basis and is based on three distinct criteria:

• In-State Indirect Recommendations: Participants were prompted to evaluate employers in their state that stand out either positively or negatively.

• National in-industry Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers (nationally) in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

• Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Additionally, employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics of working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer.

