EDWARDSVILLE - Cohen Osborn qualified for the IHSA state swimming meet in four events - two individual and two relays - to highlight the Tigers' fifth straight sectional championship in the meet, held Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville won the meet with 245 points, with O'Fallon coming in second with 165 points, Chatham Glenwood was third with 156 points, Springfield High came in fourth with 150 points, Jacksonville was fifth with 63 points, Jacksonville Routt Catholic was sixth with 39 points, in seventh place was Springfield Southeast with 10 points and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic came in eighth with nine points.

The Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay team, consisting of Austin Norcio, Owen Gruben, Eddie Myers and Osborn, won with a time of 1:28,49 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Norcio, Gruben, Myers and Osborn, also won and qualified for the state meet with a time of 3:17.31. O'Fallon's 200-yard medley relay team of Brandon Hopkins, Alex Hattan, Camden Kimmel and Christopher Meyer won its race and qualified for state with a time of 1:41.43.

Michael Stooke of O'Fallon First Baptist Academy qualified in the 200-yard freestyle by winning the event at 1:47.02, while Maddax Thompson of Elkville Elverado won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:55.45 and Carbondale's William Huggins qualified in the 50-yard freestyle with a winning time of 21.27 seconds. Osborn went through in the 100-yard butterfly by winning the race at 51.59 seconds, then Huggins won the 100-yard freestyle, qualifying in his second event at 46.26 seconds.

Stooke won the 500-yard freestyle, qualifying in his second event with a time of 4:54.05, Osborn won the 100-yard backstroke and qualified in his second event with a time of 51.54 seconds and Thompson qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke by winning the event at 57.85 seconds, while Mascoutah's Austin Reeder also qualified by beating the state standard with a time of 58.11 seconds.

Kavauntae Liewel of the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired qualified in two events, swimming the 50-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities with a time of 42.00 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle for athletes with disabilities at 1:57.38.

The qualifiers will compete in the IHSA state swimming meet Feb. 24-25 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. The preliminaries are set for Friday with the finals being held on Saturday.

