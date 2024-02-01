EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville boys swimming standout Cohen Osborn is enjoying another stellar season for the Tigers, having won a majority of his events so far. The latest came on Jan. 20, when in the Swim For Hope meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, Osborn won three individual events - the 50-yard freestyle at 22.24 seconds, the 50-yard backstroke at 24.17 seconds, and the 50-yard butterfly at 23.69 seconds -- and was also a part of the 200-yard medley relay team who won the event at 45.10 seconds.

The Tigers swam well overall, placing in third with 333 points, behind meet winner O'Fallon, who had 431 points, and runner-up Springfield High, who scored 362 points. Osborn swam many races during the day, giving his all in each heat, and at the end of the day, he was tired, yet very gratified.

Osborn thought his best performance came in the 50-yard freestyle final, which had a qualifying round and a semifinal round, where the fastest swimmers went through to the final later in the day. It was a performance he was very proud of.

"I was only three-tenths off my best in-season time in it, and I did it as the last swim of the meet," he said. "So, I was really happy with that."

Osborn has won many events during the course of the year, and as he's gearing up for the stretch run of his senior season, he's excited, and also amazed about how fast the time has gone for him.

"It's kind of crazy," Osborn said. "It's already my senior year. I feel like the last four years have gone by in a flash. But, I'm really happy with how I've performed this season, and all the guys have been doing. So, I'm excited, come sectionals and state."

The sectionals are set for the CFAC pool on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, with the state finals again in suburban Chicago Feb. 23-24, 2024. The Tigers have swam well as a team all year, and Osborn is excited about the prospects for the postseason.

Osborn said: "We've all been really working hard, swimming fast. So, I couldn't be any happier with how the team's been doing."

There are a lot of goals Osborn wants to achieve, going into the sectional meet.

"I'm hoping just to kind of clean everything up," Osborn said, "and just kind of get everything down, just work hard this last little bit here."

And going into that final month, Osborn is as confident as he can be.

"Oh, yeah," Osborn said. "I have been swimming well, so I have nothing to be nervous about."

