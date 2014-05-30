GODFREY – Twenty-nine interns from colleges and universities across the country were at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station this week to kick off their summer internships. The interns spent four days at the Field Station for orientation, during which they got the chance to tour the facility and experience the Mississippi River watershed through day trips and demonstrations by NGRREC scientists.

Shown above, from left, volunteer Austin Henke, NGRREC Environmental Educator Allison Kennington, and Kelly Krause, an intern from Northeastern Illinois University, remove water and sediment from a sampling bucket into a collection tray, where they can better see macroinvertebrates gathered from Hopp Hollow Creek at The Nature Institute in Godfrey. At right, Devin Jen, an intern from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, looks for macroinvertebrates in a collection tray of debris collected from that same creek.

Starting June 2, each intern will return to the site of his or her specific project and work with an advisor over the course of the summer to collect data and prepare a presentation, which will be given during the Intern Symposium Aug. 4-5 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Learn more about the NGRREC interns at www.ngrrec.org/internship and find more photos from Intern Orientation Week at www.flickr.com/ngrrec. Photos by L&C Media Specialist Louise Jett.

