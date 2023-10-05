Orgain LLC of Irvine, CA is voluntarily recalling a limited production run of its Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor, because it may contain an undeclared sesame allergen.

People who have a sesame allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb. is an item exclusively sold at Costco. The impacted product is limited to four lots and has been traced to select Costco warehouse locations, but not to Costco’s e-commerce site. No other Orgain products or retailers are affected by this voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

A co-manufacturer inadvertently used sesame in a limited production of Orgain's Organic Protein + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor. The co-manufacturer informed Orgain that the product was distributed with an undeclared sesame allergen and Orgain initiated the recall.

Orgain is working closely with Costco and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall. Costco has notified its members who purchased the affected product between September 8th – 28th.

Article continues after sponsor message

We recommend that consumers return any unused product marked with the below lot numbers and expiration dates to a local Costco for a full refund. The product comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the lot number and expiration date printed on the bottom.