Governor Rauner has proposed a massive eligibility change to the Illinois Community Care Program – a program that helps to keep older Illinoisans in their homes and out of costly institutions. Governor Rauner has proposed raising the minimum Determination of Need score for the program – a score which determines eligibility and service levels for the program. The Determination of Need (DON) is essentially a score that determines the extent of an applicant’s need for Community Care Program services. Historically, individuals with a DON score of 29 or above were eligible for the program. Governor Rauner has proposed changing that score from 29 to 37 which will eliminate Community Care Program services for over 24,000 individuals across the state. These individuals would be at significant risk of premature nursing placement – at three times the cost to Illinois taxpayers – if the DON score change takes effect.

On Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. Senior Services Plus will invite testimony from individuals and organizations who will be impacted by the proposed DON score change. All parties, including clients who will be impacted by the cuts, will be available for media comment following the committee meeting.

*This hearing is not sanctioned by the State of Illinois or the federal government.

WHAT: Community hearing on proposed DON score change for the Community Care Program

WHEN: July 9th, 2015

10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Senior Services Plus

2603 N. Rodgers Avenue

Alton, Illinois 62002

WHO: Senior Services Plus

Addus Adult Day Services, Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House, St. John’s Adult Day Service, Southwestern Illinois Visiting Nurses Association

CONTACT: Theresa Collins, 618-465-3298 ext. 128, tcollins@seniorservicesplus.org

