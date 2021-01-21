ST. LOUIS - a pop-up cocktail experience opens January 25 and continues through March 6. The pop up will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. daily.

Get your secret password and your flapper dress. The 1920s are roaring back at historic St. Louis Union Station.

A menu of 1920s-inspired cocktails will be served in the Grand Hall, a room that was a vital part of St. Louis' bustling railway terminal in the Prohibition era. The elegant space will be decorated with Jazz Age scenes for unique photo opportunities.

The Opulence cocktail menu includes:

Sazarec -- Rye, Sugar, Bitters, Absinthe, Lemon Oil

French 75 -- Cognac, Sugar, Lemon, Champagne

Aviation -- Gin, Maraschino, Lemon, Creme de Violette

Whiskey Sour -- Bourbon, Sugar, Lemon, Egg White

Article continues after sponsor message

Clover Club -- Gin, Raspberry, Lemon, Egg White

Jack Rose -- Apple Brandy, Grenadine, Lemon

Pimm's Cup -- Pimm's #1, Ginger Ale, Lemon, Cucumber

Food also will be available on Fridays and Saturdays. Opulence will be open for seating on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations needed.

Opened in 1894, St. Louis Union Station was the largest and busiest train terminal in the country, serving 22 railroads with trains headed to all corners of the nation. During the Prohibition era, from 1919 to 1933, the Station was a hub of activity for traveling crowds, including flappers, gangsters, lawmakers and bootleggers. F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel The Great Gatsby was released in 1922, defining the Jazz Age and documenting the freewheeling lifestyle of the decade.

Union Station and its Grand Hall are restored to their original glory with decorative elements such as architect Theodore Link's lighted torch-bearing Art Nouveau ladies, stained glass windows and a gilded 65-foot-tall barrel-vaulted ceiling. Union Station's award-winning light shows will play hourly on the Grand Hall ceiling during Opulence.

Today St. Louis Union Station is a family entertainment destination with attractions including the St. Louis Aquarium and the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel as well as the 567-room St. Louis Union Station Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton.

St. Louis Union Station is located at 1820 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63103. For more information, visit www.stlouisunionstation.com.

More like this: