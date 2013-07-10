Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education department is hosting a GED to College Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 18 in the Advanced Technology Center, Trimpe 141, on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

The informative fair will highlight programs designed to help those without a diploma or GED earn college credit while obtaining their GEDs.

“Labor market projections show people need at least some college to be able to get good jobs in Illinois,” said Dean of Adult Education Val Harris. “L&C offers these exceptional programs to help accelerate our students’ opportunities for getting their GEDs and move them right into college. And, most importantly, the programs are working. Preliminary data is showing, when students complete these programs, they are enrolling and succeeding in college at much higher rates than their peers.”

Information on GED programs that will transition to dental hygiene, dental assisting, exercise science, nursing, nurse assisting, occupational therapy assisting, paramedicine, medical assisting, automotive technology, computer network security and administration, drafting/CAD technology, process operations technology and welding will be available at the fair.

“The GED to College Fair will give people a chance to come to Lewis and Clark to see what these enhanced GED programs are all about,” Harris said. “I really hope people take this opportunity to check them out!”

Light refreshments and several door prizes will be featured at the Fair, which is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Adult Education programs offered at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu and search keywords “Adult Education.”

