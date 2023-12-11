SOUTH ROXANA — In the heart of our beloved small town, a remarkable story of dedication and leadership unfolds. The Village of South Roxana is thrilled to announce that Mayor TJ Callahan has achieved a significant milestone, earning his Doctorate in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safety.

This accomplishment sets a new precedent, marking Mayor Callahan as the most educated mayor in our town's history. With over 20 years of supervisory experience, Mayor Callahan, in his professional career, leads a dynamic team of over 340 employees, showcasing a unique blend of extensive knowledge and down-to-earth approachability in his role.

His academic and professional journey is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the safety and prosperity of our community. His approachability and humility mark Mayor Callahan's presence in South Roxana. In a town where everyone knows your name and community ties are strong, he often engages with residents, listens attentively to their concerns, and offers assistance. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life, effectively addressing issues both small and large, affirms his role as our leader and neighbor we know and trust.

A man of faith, Mayor Callahan places God at the forefront of his life, striving each day to make South Roxana a better place than it was the day before. He is dedicated to empowering others and helping them realize and achieve their true potential. Mayor Callahan's educational background, decades of leadership experience, and genuine dedication to our community's welfare solidify his status as an exemplary figure in our town's history. His hands-on involvement and commitment to safety, community well-being, and personal growth underscore why he is the ideal person to serve as our mayor.

Mayor Callahan broke down when he received his degree, after completing his lifelong goal, and wished his dad was still alive to have witnessed his accomplishments. This story is more than one of academic achievement; it is about a leader who personifies the spirit of South Roxana – a community where education, faith, and community weave together to create a better home for us all.

Sincerely, Bob Coles

Chief of Police/ Village Administrator Village of South Roxana

