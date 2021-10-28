SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) today relaunched “Operation Rising Spirit,” asking service organizations, volunteers, and residents across Illinois to continue raising the spirits of military veterans at state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy, Illinois.

“Operation Rising Spirit is an effort to lift our veterans’ morale during the pandemic when it has been difficult to be isolated, away from families, and dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19,” said Acting Director Terry Prince. “Our veterans courageously served our nation and demonstrated that bravery again when offered the vaccine, as nearly 99% of our residents are fully vaccinated. The simple gesture of a note of appreciation can lift a spirit and change a day.”

This effort is part of Operation Rising Spirit that was successfully launched last year and part of a month of activities the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is conducting leading up to Veteran’s Day on November 11th. Other efforts include Veterans Serving Veterans, a campaign featuring IDVA’s veteran employees. Residents of the IDVA veterans’ home will also be recognized, and IDVA Acting Director Prince and team members will also participate in Veteran’s Day events across the state.



Notes may be submitted via the IDVA website by clicking here or mailed to:

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 South Spring Street

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432

