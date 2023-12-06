Operation Rising Spirit Encourages Letters Of Support For Veterans During The Holidays
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) today launched the 2023 "Operation Rising Spirit," campaign encouraging service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans residing at the state veterans' homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy.
“Last year, over 5,000 letters were distributed to veterans in our care which provided an abundance of holiday cheer into the homes,” said Director Terry Prince. “We encourage volunteer groups, families, and schools to participate in this kind gesture of gratitude to Illinois veterans.”
To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Letters will be disseminated equally to the five homes:
Crystal Womack
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Central Office
833 South Spring Street
Springfield, IL 62794-9432
Notes may also be sent directly through the IDVA website: https://www2.illinois.gov/veterans/services%20benefits/homes/Pages/send-a-note.aspx
Operation Rising Spirit was launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends. The successful campaign encouraged veterans and facilitated their connection with the community.
