EDWARDSVILLE - World-class music comes to Edwardsville when Opera Edwardsville debuts it’s first-ever performance, “Christmas at the Wildey”, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Three internationally renowned professional opera performers, accompanied by a quartet of St. Louis musicians, will present an evening of classical music and Christmas favorites during this inaugural performance by Opera Edwardsville, the region’s newest arts organization. The concert will feature music by Handel, Purcell, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky as well as traditional Christmas carols. Tickets are $35 per person or participate in a VIP experience which includes the concert and after show reception for $50 per person. Tickets are available at: www.Wildeytheatre.com

Artists performing include

Sofia Troncoso, a London, England based soprano, who has spent 2018 traveling the world lending her voice to Scottish Opera, the Longborogh Opera Festival, and performing as a soloist with the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra in China.

Evan Bravos, a Greek-American baritone, praised as a "young talent to watch" by the Chicago Tribune. He has performed with the Virginia Opera, and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.

Chase Hopkins, an Edwardsville native and founder of Opera Edwardsville, has toured in opera festivals throughout Europe most recently spending time on stage in Ireland.

Opera Edwardsville was developed by Hopkins as a way to bring “world-class music to the Edwardsville community.

“Opera Edwardsville seeks to empower audiences through exposure to bold new ideas, relevant reminders from history, foreign perspectives, and a way to connect with each other through the shared experience of live classical music,” Hopkins said.

Ticket holders who want to include an overnight stay in Edwardsville can enjoy a special rate at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1000 Plummer Dr. Holiday Inn Express is partnering with Opera Edwardsville to offer a $109 overnight rate for those who mention “Opera Edwardsville.” Rooms are limited.

“Christmas at the Wildey” will launch Opera Edwardsville to the community and region. More information is available at www.OperaEdwardsville.org

