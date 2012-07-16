WHAT: Kids First Learning Center Preschool

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Two Days/Week for Ages 1 -5: Mondays & Wednesdays or Tuesdays & Thursdays

Optional Three Days/ Week for Ages 4 & 5: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. September - May

WHO: Children Ages 1 - 5

COST: $120 - $235/Month

WHY: Kids First Learning Center (KFLC) Preschool currently has openings for enrollment in the 2012 - 2013 school year. KFLC is a preschool program available for children ages 1 - 5 with multiple scheduling options available to choose from. They offer classes that meet two days/week on either Mondays & Wednesdays or Tuesdays & Thursdays. They also offer classes that meet three days/week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays) for children ages 4 & 5. The KFLC school year is from September - May from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tuition costs vary from $120 - $235/month.



ABOUT KIDS FIRST LEARNING CENTER:

KFLC is designed with the following purpose in mind:

* To offer preschoolers a safe, caring, and loving place to come while away from their parents.

* To offer parents a safe, caring, and loving place to bring their children while they tend to other needs.

* To teach social skills, including how to interact with others and how to overcome separation anxiety.

* To teach basic age-appropriate educational skills.

KFLC's developmentally appropriate curriculum provides hands-on learning activities for each child that focus on fine and gross motor skills, music, art, science, math, and language. KFLC is designed to help children develop in age-appropriate ways. Each classroom will seek to provide every child with intellectual, emotional, social, physical, and spiritual development.



Applications for enrollment and the KFLC Parent Handbook are available online at: www.FBMaryville.org/Ministries/KidsFirst/. For more information, please contact Kids First Learning Center Director, Christy Leith (618-667-8221 x145 or ChristyL@FBMaryville.org).

