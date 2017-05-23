GRAFTON - Memorial Day weekend is known as the official start of summer and what better way to celebrate than joining Raging Rivers WaterPark as they splash into their 28th summer on Saturday, May 27th at 10:30 a.m. Located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre waterpark continues to provide families from all across the region with unbeatable prices, endless excitement and cool waters during the hot summer days.

The waterpark provides guests with entertainment enjoyable for individuals of all ages with their six distinctly different slides (Cascade Body Flumes, Runaway Rafts, Shark Slide Flume and Swirlpools), two areas specifically dedicated to little ones (Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor), an endless river, massive wavepool, rentable cabanas, party areas and more.

“Creating an environment to make summer memories is what we specialize in and we are eager to welcome families and friends for the best season of the year,” states Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “With something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s getting thrills from one of our many slides or relaxing in one of our cabanas, the park is a great place for those looking for a weekend getaway or an afternoon visit.”

While lounge chairs can be found throughout the park, visitors can take advantage of premium lounge areas known as ‘Paradise Cabanas’, ‘Riverview Cabanas’ and the newly added ‘Creek Side Cabanas’. The Paradise and Riverview Cabanas are located on the hillside overlooking the wavepool with the ability to hold up to 10 people per cabana, while two new Creek Side Cabanas are located on the lower level. One of these is a little larger, holding up to 15 people and can be rented separately or with the adjacent smaller one to accommodate even larger groups. Cabanas are available for all-day rental with a nominal fee and serve as private, fully covered retreats for guests looking to relax and unwind complete with a discount in the gift shop, an included locker, a souvenir collapsible cooler with water and a special menu during your visit.

Raging Rivers will be open to celebrate the start of summer, Memorial Day weekend, May 27th through the 29th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The waterpark will open daily starting June 3rd, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. starting Saturday, July 1st. On August 1st through August 21st, Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last splash of summer on Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, August 27th as well as on Labor Day weekend, September 2nd through September 3rd from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Admission is $20.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $24.95 for guests over 48 inches tall and free for children under the age of two. Guests can enjoy an afternoon deal when they arrive after 3 p.m. by saving $5 on the price of each ticket. Additional details about individual season passes, cabana rentals, company partnership discounts, group and party packages, operating hours and additional deals throughout the summer can be found by visiting www.ragingrivers.com or calling the waterpark at (618) 786-2345.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction has catered to millions of visitors over the years. Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill.; for more information call (618) 786-2345, or visit www.ragingriver.com.

