Opening Day

The Grizzlies will be back in action, and we're expecting nothing short of magic after their hot streak in '23. Join us as we start the season with a bang, featuring spectacular fireworks display after the game!

Get your Opening Day tickets HERE

Officeball Night with “Meredith” From the Office

at Grizzlies Ballpark Presented by BALB, Attorneys at Law

Article continues after sponsor message

Join us at Grizzlies Ballpark for Officeball with “Meredith” on May 18. Featuring an Exclusive Meet and Greet, a Limited-Edition Officeball Mug Giveaway, Officeball Jersey Off the Back Auction, and a photo opportunity and autographs session with Kate Flannery from the Office.

VIP Package $50 – Includes a guaranteed meet and greet opportunity with Kate prior to the game. Receive an autograph and photo with her and take home the official Officeball Mug.

Giveaway Alert

Officeball Mugs presented by B.A.L.B. Attorneys at Law. Jersey Off the Back Auction.

Bid on Jerseys worn by our players during the game. This is your chance to take home the official Officeball themed jersey.

More like this: